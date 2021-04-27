MYR Group (MYRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYRG opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

