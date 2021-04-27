Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

