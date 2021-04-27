Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.