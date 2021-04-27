Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 6,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,723. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

