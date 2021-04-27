Morgan Stanley Raises Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $9.50

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

