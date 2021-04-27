Morgan Stanley Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $78.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

