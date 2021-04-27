Morgan Stanley Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $171.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

AXP opened at $150.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

