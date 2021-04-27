Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 356.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.