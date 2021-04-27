Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

