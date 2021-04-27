Morgan Stanley Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $98.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $93.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

