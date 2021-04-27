Morgan Stanley Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $69.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.47.

Pentair stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

