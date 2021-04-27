Morgan Stanley Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $458.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $458.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.90.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $371.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.74. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.