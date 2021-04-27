Morgan Stanley Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

