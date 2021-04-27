Morgan Stanley Has $7.33 Million Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

