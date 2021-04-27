Morgan Stanley Buys 203,603 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 174.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

