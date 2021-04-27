Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Renasant were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

