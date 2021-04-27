Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.00. 192,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $180.96 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

