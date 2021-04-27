Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.