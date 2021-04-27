Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $64.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. 7,451,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,974,357. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after buying an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.