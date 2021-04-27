Moncler’s (MONRY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MONRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. Moncler has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

