Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $62.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $62.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $298.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. 48,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

