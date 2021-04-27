MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.76 million.

MKSI stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 476,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

