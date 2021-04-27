MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.