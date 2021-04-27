Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $295.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $262.44 and last traded at $261.34, with a volume of 207770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

