Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 189,623 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $985,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $262.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

