MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGPI. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $117,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

