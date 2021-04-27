MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $35.44. 538,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.