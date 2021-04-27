MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $35.44. 538,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.