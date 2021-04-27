Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $6.12 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

