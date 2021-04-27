MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

MetLife has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

MET stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 3,256,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

