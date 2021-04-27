MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
MetLife has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
MET stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 3,256,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
