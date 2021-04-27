Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.97. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 81,595 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.