Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

