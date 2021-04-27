Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

