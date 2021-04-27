MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.78

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.78 and traded as low as C$6.34. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 1,180,552 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

