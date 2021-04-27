Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MEDP traded down $22.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

