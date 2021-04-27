Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.72-1.76 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.72-1.76 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.