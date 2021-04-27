MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

