McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

