McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $4.71 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

