Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. 8X8 accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of 8X8 worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $509,084. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.