Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

