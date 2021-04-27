Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VEA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

