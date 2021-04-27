Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.