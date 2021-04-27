Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.46

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 4798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,943,000 after purchasing an additional 264,806 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
