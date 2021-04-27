Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.46

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 4798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,943,000 after purchasing an additional 264,806 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.