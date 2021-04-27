Matador Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

