Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.83.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.67. The company had a trading volume of 343,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.