Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo updated its FY21 guidance to $3.83 EPS.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $12.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

