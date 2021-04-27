Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 64 ($0.84).

MARS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LON:MARS traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 98 ($1.28). The company had a trading volume of 994,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,659. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.51. The company has a market capitalization of £621.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

