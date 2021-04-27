MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $505.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.74. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $425.02 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

