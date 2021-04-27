MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MarineMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

