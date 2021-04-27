ManTech International (MANT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ManTech International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManTech International stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

